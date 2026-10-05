The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup is between the Falcons and Saints at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Atlanta is $0.49 per share. The Saints will be without running back Travis Etienne Jr., who is out with a hamstring injury, and tight end Noah Fant (abdomen). Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Monday Night Football Predictions

Falcons vs. Saints predictions

Atlanta visits Caesars Superdome for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against New Orleans. The last time these two teams played, on Nov. 23, 2025, Atlanta won 24-10 behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start of the season, ending a five-game losing streak for the Falcons. Both teams enter tonight's rematch at 1-2 this season. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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