The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Baseball's NLDS Game 3s lead tonight, with the Dodgers at $0.495 per share against the Braves at 6 p.m. ET and the Brewers at $0.445 per share against the Padres at 9:30 p.m. ET. College football follows, as Southern Miss is priced at $0.215 per share on the road at Troy. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday College Football, NFL Predictions

Southern Miss vs. Troy predictions

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 and have lost by 3 at Tulane, to UConn and by 35 at Auburn, beating only Alcorn State. Quarterback Ethan Hampton is nursing a hand injury heading into the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Troy (2-2) at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Polymarket has Southern Miss at $0.215 per share to win and Troy at $0.785 per share. For combined points, more than 51.5 is priced at $0.495 per share and fewer than 51.5 at $0.505 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay vs. Cowboys

The Buccaneers are 0-4 and head to AT&T Stadium on Thursday with Baker Mayfield sidelined by a thumb injury. Mayfield was 61 of 96 for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and backup Daniels is 15 of 33 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Dallas is 2-2, with Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Tampa Bay trades at $0.175 per share on Polymarket to win, and Dallas trades at $0.825 per share. For combined points, more than 47.5 is priced at $0.495 per share and fewer than 47.5 at $0.505 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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