The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. The action wraps up with Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Spurs defeated the Thunder in four of their five regular season games before winning in seven during the Western Conference Finals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder vs. Spurs prediction

The Thunder-Spurs matchup will feature two favorites for the 2027 NBA MVP award. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the award in each of the past two seasons, while Spurs center and former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the expectations of being a once in a generational prospect.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 25.9 points, 8.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds during the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks as the Spurs bested the Thunder in seven games.

The Spurs are trading at $0.49 per share to win outright, while the Thunder are trading at $0.52 per share, flipped from earlier in the day. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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