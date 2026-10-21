The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for NBA games Wednesday night. The NBA's opening week continues with several notable games Wednesday night including the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET and the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Warriors finished the 2025-26 season with a 37-45 record before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Lakers finished fourth in the Western Conference at 53-29 and advanced past the first-round before being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Warriors vs. Lakers prediction

The Warriors enter the 2026-27 season dealing with multiple injuries including Jimmy Butler, who was second behind Stephen Curry in scoring, as he continues to recover from an ACL tear and is reportedly targeting a potential February return. Moses Moody is also recovering from a ruptured left patellar tendon and is expected to be out until at least December. Additionally, Kristaps Porzinġis is sidelined indefinitely as he's dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Lakers star Luka Dončić led the NBA in scoring with 33.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring average of his career. Los Angeles will also return wing Austin Reaves, who scored a career-best 23.3 points per game in 51 appearances last season.

The Lakers are trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Warriors are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mavericks vs. Rockets prediction

Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg lived up to lofty expectations as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, winning Rookie of the Year while leading the team with 21.0 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games. Forward Naji Marshall averaged a career-best 15.2 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season.

Kevin Durant confirmed he has no retirement plans during the Rockets' media day after another productive season, leading Houston with 26.0 points per game in 78 starts. Guard Amen Thompson averaged a career-best 18.3 points, along with 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his third NBA season. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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