The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's remaining college football schedule includes Fresno State vs. USC and Miami vs. Stanford. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Friday's slate. Fresno State vs. USC kicks at 9 p.m. ET, with USC trading at $0.94 per share to win outright. Miami vs. Stanford is also at 9 p.m. ET, with Miami trading at $0.95 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football games on Friday



Fresno State vs. USC, Fresno State to win ($0.07 per share)

Fresno State vs. USC, more than 51.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Miami vs. Stanford, Miami to win ($0.94 per share)

USC vs. Fresno State winner

SportsLine CFB analyst Emory Hunt said, "Where USC found dominance last weekend versus San Jose State was in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is a much better matchup in that area and will not relent as easily as the Spartans did. I can see this score being a bit similar to last weekend's San Jose State vs. USC game. The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to play their best football in a nonconference matchup like this one."

Fresno State finished 9-4 a season ago and is priced well behind USC on Friday's moneyline, even as Emory Hunt argues the Bulldogs match up better in the trenches than they did in USC's Week 0 win. Fresno State is trading at $0.07 per share on Polymarket to beat USC, which is $0.94 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

USC vs. Fresno State combined points

SportsLine CFB analyst Eric Cohen said, "I'm playing the early season Trojans trend of blowing past the total once again. Including the Week Zero 42-26 win over San Jose State, Lincoln Riley has coached eight games at home against nonconference opponents in August and September. In those games, the average score has been USC 57, Opponents 17. USC has never scored less than 42 points in any of those contests. I was less than impressed with the Trojans' defense on Saturday, while their offense was crisp and in midseason form led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Expect points galore once again at the L.A. Coliseum on Friday night. USC 44, Fresno State 21."

Fresno State vs. USC sits at 51.5 combined points as the default on Polymarket. More than 51.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share, with fewer than 51.5 points trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Stanford vs. Miami winner

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine CFB analyst Chip Patterson said, "Stanford could have its hands full with Miami's defensive front in a way that gives this game multiple paths to a lopsided final score. If Darian Mensah shows up sharp and locked into his new offense, then Miami will be poised to end the game early. But even if Mensah and some of the new starters on the offensive line take a few possessions to get settled, the defense should provide enough of a floor to still allow for a large margin by the end of the game."

Miami arrives off a run to last year's national championship game and sends transfer quarterback Darian Mensah to Stanford Stadium for its opener. Stanford already won its own opener, 37-27 over Hawaii, behind 310 yards from new starting quarterback Davis Warren. Miami is trading at $0.94 per share on Polymarket to beat Stanford, who trades at $0.06 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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