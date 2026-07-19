Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain-Argentina: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup concludes on Sunday with Spain vs. Argentina in the final, the ultimate chance to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. Argentina vs. Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET from New Jersey. Both teams to score is favored at $0.55 per share. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

Argentina, led by the star power of Lionel Messi, are seeking back-to-back World Cup titles. If they win, they'd become the first team in more than 60 years to claim consecutive World Cups. But nothing will come easy for Argentina and Messi against Spain, which have allowed one goal in the entire 2026 World Cup bracket and could go down as the best defense in World Cup history. Polymarket has Spain priced at $0.59 per share to win the World Cup, with Argentina at $0.41. Sunday marks the first World Cup final played in the United States since 1994. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket promo code details

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket welcome trading bonus Deposit $20+, get $50 in trading credits States Polymarket is available AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY* Polymarket minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified July 19, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final trading preview

Argentina have had a flair for the dramatics throughout their knockout stage run to the final. Two of their four knockout round contests were decided in extra time, with the winning goals in the other two games scored during stoppage time in the 90th minute. Argentina have been nearly eliminated multiple times, trailing Egypt 2-0 at the 79-minute mark in the Round of 16 and trailing England 1-0 at the 85-minute mark in Wednesday's semifinal.

Messi assisted on both of Argentina's goals during their comeback victory over England. Enzo Fernandez struck first with the tying goal in the 85th minute, followed by Lautaro Martinez scoring the eventual winner two minutes into stoppage time. Argentina have scored multiple goals in all seven games, including five three-goal efforts.

Argentina's offense has showcased its ability to score in bunches throughout the World Cup 2026, but Sunday will be the team's toughest challenge yet. Spain have allowed only one goal this tournament and are coming off shutting out the high-powered French team in a 2-0 semifinal on Tuesday. Spain have silenced superstars throughout the World Cup, keeping Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Kylian Mbappe (France) and Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) off the score sheet this tournament.

Argentina are a win away from becoming the third team in World Cup history to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Italy won in 1934 and 1938, and more recently, Brazil won in 1958 and 1962 behind the elite talent of Pele.

Spain last won a World Cup in 2010, and they are looking to complete the same double they did more than a decade ago. Spain won the 2008 Euros before winning the World Cup, and this time around, Spain won the 2024 Euros before potentially taking the 2026 World Cup.

Spain are also on a historic streak, going 37 straight matches without a loss. Spain have 28 wins and nine draws during this run, which is tied for the longest streak in soccer history (Italy 2018-2021).

While Argentina's top player is toward the end of his career, the player many consider Spain's best is just a 19-year-old Lamine Yamal. Yamal's contributions go beyond the score sheet, integral in the transition game and creating offensive opportunities for teammates. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with five goals.

Spain haven't had nearly the same dramatics as Argentina this tournament, as they haven't trailed at any point in the knockout stage. Their defense will certainly have a plan set to challenge Messi, the question is, will it be able to continue the trend against who many consider the sport's GOAT? No team has won a World Cup allowing fewer than two goals, but Spain can change that with a clean-sheet victory as they've allowed only one goal in the World Cup 2026.

For Sunday's final, Spain are trading at $0.59 per share to win, while Argentina are $0.41 per share. In regulation time (90 minutes), Spain are trading at $0.42 to win, with Argentina trading at $0.26 and a tie priced at $0.32 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Lionel Messi World Cup trading

Argentina's star is proving at age 39 that he's still in the conversation for the greatest player today, not just the greatest of all-time. He may not be able to cover as much ground in a match as he did as a younger player, but he's more efficient with his movement and can still strike and create with the best in the world. At the end of the semifinals, Messi was tied with Mbappe for the Golden Boot lead at eight goals, and Messi also has four assists.

Messi has a goal in five of seven World Cup matches, and has recorded at least one point in all seven contests. He hasn't scored in either of Argentina's last two matches, but he has three assists in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Messi holds the World Cup record with 21 career goals.

Polymarket has Messi priced at $0.35 per share to score at least one goal, the highest of any player, and he's priced at $0.09 to score at least twice and $0.02 for a hat trick. As displayed recently, Messi is more than just a scorer, though, and he's priced at $0.28 to record an assist. Messi is trading at $0.50 per share to record either a goal or assist and $0.17 to record at least two points. Trade on Messi in the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to trade on Polymarket

The Polymarket app offers dozens of markets ranging from temperatures to politics to sports. Concerning the sports section, Polymarket offers trading on all the popular sports, including the 2026 World Cup. Users can trade on a variety of World Cup markets. Every contract adds up to $1, so trading $0.59 on Spain would result in a $0.41 profit for every share purchased if Spain wins the match.

Prices change continuously as users buy and sell shares, and many markets will remain open for live World Cup trading during Sunday's final. Each price corresponds with its likelihood to occur, with the market currently suggesting that Spain has a 59% chance to win the World Cup. Users are able to trade based on their opinion of the outcome.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.