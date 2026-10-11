Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after depositing $10+ ahead of Sunday's NFL games. It's perfect for Texas sports fans targeting Texans vs. Titans on Sunday. Get started in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Polymarket Texas markets

Texans to win vs. Titans: Yes $0.77, No $0.23

Texans vs. Titans

Both of these teams enter Week 5 with 0-4 records. The Texans came close to winning in Week 1 and Week 4, falling to the Bills and Cowboys late in both games. The Titans nearly pulled off an upset in Week 2 against the Eagles, but fell on a late touchdown. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Titans winning in 33% of simulations.

Tennessee to win trades at $0.23 on Polymarket while Houston to win trades at $0.77. Deposit $10+ in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 sign-up bonus:

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