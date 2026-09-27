The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys are both in action in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season and if you're looking to make predictions on either game, you can deposit $10+ with the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get $50 in trading credits at one of the best prediction market apps. The Texans are still looking for their first win of the new campaign, while the Cowboys will take their show to Brazil for a matchup with the Ravens. Get started in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Polymarket promo code review page.

NFL Polymarket Texas markets

Texans to win vs. Colts: Yes 58%, No 42%

Cowboys to win vs. Ravens: Yes 38%, No 62%

Texans to win vs. Colts: Yes 58%, No 42%

Houston and Indianapolis are both 0-2 entering Week 3, so one team's struggles will come to an end. The Texans were unable to stop the Bills or Bengals in the first two weeks, so their defense might not be as dominant as it was in 2025. The Colts looked out of sorts against the Ravens in Week 1 but did take the Chiefs to overtime in Week 2, so there might be some growth happening for that squad. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Houston winning in 53% of simulations.

You can make that trade on Polymarket at 58%. A Colts win is trading at 42%. Deposit $10+ in Texas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $50 sign-up bonus:

Cowboys to win vs. Ravens: Yes 38%, No 62%

Dallas and Baltimore meet in Rio de Janeiro as the NFL continues its international expansion project. The Cowboys enter this game after defeating the Commanders 37-20 in Week 2, while the Ravens collapsed at home against the Saints. Baltimore gave up 15 unanswered points in the 24-17 loss, and the Ravens might still be without star receiver Zay Flowers. The Cowboys win this game in 45% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade for Dallas to win at Polymarket at 38% while a Ravens win is at 62%. Get $50 in trading credits after depositing $10+ with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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