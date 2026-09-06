The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. A heated rivalry kicks off Sunday's college football schedule with Washington vs. Washington State at 4 p.m. ET in the Apple Cup, followed by Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Polymarket promo code details for Polymarket US

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified September 6, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to trade at Polymarket

Polymarket offers trading markets on the outcome of sporting events. The "trading" originates from commodities or event-related trading, but in the case of sports markets, sports trading is tied to the outcome of real-world sporting events, such as matches and games.

As a Yes/No event contract exchange, you have the option to pick yes or no in the available markets. By picking either option in a sporting event, users buy an event contract related to that pick, which is then settled upon the conclusion of the event.

Polymarket lists a probability percentage next to the event that correlates directly with the price per share. The price continuously changes as traders react to the latest information. If a 'Yes' contract is listed at 60%, it implies that's the chance of the desired outcome and means that each purchased share has a cost of $0.60. If the event happens, every share purchased at $0.60 pays out $1. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Washington vs. Washington State prediction markets

Here's a look at some of the top Washington State vs. Washington prediction markets at Polymarket:

Washington to win: $0.95

Washington State to win: $0.06

Washington wins by more than 23.5 points: $0.52

More than 50.5 combined points scored: $0.54

Ole Miss vs. Louisville prediction markets

Here's a look at some of the top Louisville vs. Ole Miss prediction markets at Polymarket:

Ole Miss to win: $0.71

Louisville to win: $0.30

Ole Miss wins by more than 6.5 points: $0.53

More than 55.5 combined points scored: $0.48

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin prediction markets

Here's a look at some of the top Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame prediction markets at Polymarket:

Notre Dame to win: $0.93

Wisconsin to win: $0.08

Notre Dame wins by more than 21.5 points: $0.48

More than 45.5 combined points scored: $0.53

Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.