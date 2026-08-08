Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus by trading UFC Fight Night, Gamrot vs. Salkilld on Saturday

The UFC returns to the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld, giving new users another chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. There are 11 fights on this UFC Fight Night card, and you can stream every bout on Paramount+, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. The main event will be Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld in a bout between a pair of lightweights ranked top 15 in the division. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $20 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld trading preview

After staging UFC Fight Night in Belgrade, Abu Dhabi and Oklahoma City over the last few weeks, UFC Fight Night is back at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The 11-fight card includes two bouts between fighters who are both ranked within their respective divisions. Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara is a women's strawweight bout where Polymarket prices Lemos at $0.29 per share to win and Thainara at $0.72 per share.

The other ranked matchup is the main event, with No. 8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot taking on No. 12-ranked Quillan Salkilld. Gamrot is 26-4-1 in his career and most recently scored a submission victory over Esteban Ribovics, while Salkilld has 12 wins in a row following a loss in his professional debut. His most recent victory was a knockout win over Beneil Dariush.

Both fighters have the chance to take a major step towards earning a title shot with a win in what promises to be a clash of styles between a grappler (Gamrot) and a striker (Salkilld). Polymarket prices Salkilld as the favorite ($0.58 per share) and Gamrot as the underdog ($0.43 per share). Trade on UFC Fight Night here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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