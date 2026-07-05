Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Mexico-England, Brazil-Norway, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Sunday's 2026 World Cup Round of 32 closes with England facing Mexico at 8 p.m. ET, and the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. SportsLine analyst Matt Severance is backing Mexico at $0.32 per share on Polymarket to win in regulation. SportsLine analyst Brandt Sutton is targeting more than 2.5 goals for the opener, Brazil vs. Norway at 4 p.m. ET, which is priced at $0.59 per share. England is $0.53 per share to advance, while Mexico is $0.48. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Polymarket has Mexico to win in regulation at $0.32 per share in the England-Mexico matchup and more than 2.5 goals for Brazil-Norway at $0.59 per share, giving traders two SportsLine-analyst-backed positions on Sunday's full slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

2026 World Cup trading preview

Mexico vs. England: Mexico to win ($0.31)

Mexico and England meet in Mexico City, Mexico, at 8 p.m. ET in one of the most anticipated Round of 32 matchups of the tournament. Polymarket prices Mexico to win in regulation at $0.31 per share in a matchup that has drawn significant trading attention for its combination of host-nation crowd advantage and England's status as one of the tournament's stronger sides. SportsLine analyst Matt Severance sees the conditions strongly favoring Mexico at home.

"This is easily my most anticipated game of the tournament thus far to reach the quarters. England was my pick to win the World Cup entering the event but now I don't think so having to play in the cauldron that is Estadio Azteca -- and lucky to even advance past the DR Congo in the Round of 32 due to some Harry Kane magic. That building in Mexico City opened in 1966. Mexico has lost just twice in it. That's insane. I simply want a regulation draw and then enjoy extra time as a fan with that +0.25 having cashed (then I'll root for the Three Lions). Would so love to be there Sunday night." Polymarket prices Mexico to win in regulation at $0.31 per share. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Brazil vs. Norway: Over 2.5 goals ($0.59)

Brazil and Norway open Sunday's Round of 32 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4 p.m. ET, with the Over 2.5 goals market priced at $0.59 per share on Polymarket and $3.0 million in trading volume. SportsLine analyst Brandt Sutton sees a high-scoring match between two of the most productive sides remaining in the tournament.

"Brazil creates ample scoring opportunities with the likes of Vinicius Jr. leading the charge. A Seleção enters this match with a 9.42 xG, the most in the World Cup through the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Norway has scored in all four of their World Cup games, and Erling Haaland has 5 goals on 70 touches. Over 2.5 goals has also hit in all four of Norway's fixtures in this competition, a trend I expect to continue when they take on Brazil on Sunday." Polymarket prices Over 2.5 goals for Brazil-Norway at $0.59 per share. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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