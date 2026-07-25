Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus by trading UFC Fight Night, Ankalaev vs. Guskov on Saturday

The UFC will return to Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov on Saturday, giving new users another chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. You can stream the entire fight card on Paramount+, with the main card jumping off at noon ET. Magomed Ankalaev is the top-ranked fighter in the UFC Light Heavyweight division and he'll look to put himself in line for a title shot with a win over No. 9-ranked Bogdan Guskov in the main event. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov trading preview

Prelims for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov begin at 9 a.m. ET in Etihad Arena and will include a heavyweight battle between Valter Walker and Thomas Petersen. Walker is currently ranked No. 13 in the division and he's priced at $0.63 per share to win the fight, while Petersen is unranked and priced at $0.38 per share to win.

The main card begins at noon ET and will include a battle of top-10 heavyweights. Russian Rizvan Kuniev is ranked No. 8 in the division and he'll take on American Tyrell Fortune, who is ranked ninth. Polymarket prices Kuniev to win at $0.75 per share and Fortune at $0.26 per share.

Ankalaev is the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion and it's likely only a matter of time before he gets a trilogy fight against Alex Pereira with the two fighters splitting their first two title bouts. However, first he'll have to go through Buskov in Saturday's main event. Ankalaev is priced at $0.82 per share to win on Polymarket and Buskov is $0.19 per share. Trade on UFC Fight Night here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

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