Thursday's sports calendar is packed with NFL and MLB games, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Raiders will face the Texans at 8 p.m. ET, while the 49ers will visit the Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Las Vegas trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket to beat Houston ($0.475 per share), while San Francisco trades at $0.52 per share to beat the Los Angeles Chargers ($0.48 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Raiders vs. Texans Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should note that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading at $0.525 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Houston Texans are $0.475. First-year Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, hired in February after coordinating Seattle's Super Bowl LX-winning offense, is 0-1 in the preseason after last week's loss to Arizona. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is also 0-1 after Houston's loss to the Chargers. Kirk Cousins is Las Vegas' presumptive Week 1 starter, but Thursday's game figures to lean heavily on backups, with rookie Fernando Mendoza pushing for first-team reps. Houston is expected to rest most of its regulars, including starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, with backup Davis Mills likely to see the bulk of the snaps. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Chargers Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know that the San Francisco 49ers are trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Los Angeles Chargers are trading at $0.48 per share. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is 0-1 in the preseason after last week's loss to Tennessee, while Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-0 after Los Angeles' win over Houston. Both starting quarterbacks are expected to see action on Thursday. Shanahan said there's a good chance Brock Purdy plays, and Justin Herbert is confirmed as the starter for Los Angeles in his third season under Harbaugh. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.