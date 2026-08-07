Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus by trading Panthers vs. Cardinals in 2026 Hall of Fame Game

The NFL preseason begins on Thursday with the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals, giving football fans a chance to claim the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review. It'll help you navigate features like the best prediction market promos at our favorite prediction markets like Polymarket.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $20 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game trading preview

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game has been a tradition since 1962, and it's been used to kick off the NFL preseason since 2017. This year, the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers, and both teams were included because franchise legends will be inducted over the weekend. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly both spent their entire NFL careers with their respective franchises and will receive gold jackets on Saturday.

Carolina is coming off an 8-9 season in 2025, where it won the NFC South over Tampa Bay on the last day of the season, but lost a 34-31 shootout against the Rams in the NFC Wild Card. Meanwhile, Arizona went 3-14 last season and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon. Mike LaFleur (brother of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur) takes over and will make his head coaching debut on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales has already announced that Bryce Young and several other key starters will be held out of Thursday's contest. However, the Cardinals have indicated that first-round pick Jeremiyah Love might see action, and he's expressed a desire to honor Fitzgerald's induction. Polymarket prices Carolina at $0.48 per share to win, and Arizona is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Cardinals vs. Panthers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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