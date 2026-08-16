Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus by trading UFC 330, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry on Saturday

A stacked UFC 330 card with two title fights and 11 bouts overall is the perfect chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The main event will be Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry for the UFC welterweight title, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The UFC women's strawweight title will also be on the line in Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $20 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry trading preview

UFC 330 is only the second card of 2026 to feature a pair of title fights and the action will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The 11-fight card is split into three segments, with three fights during the early prelims, four fights during prelims and four fights on the main card, including Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and Dern vs. Robertson for the two title fights.

UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev will attempt to make his sixth title defense against No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event. Makhachev is 28-1 in his career and most recently scored a unanimous decision win over Jack Della Maddalena last November in UFC 322. Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry is 17-1 coming off a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at a UFC Fight Night last November.

The latest UFC 330 pricing from Polymarket lists Makhachev as the favorite at $0.74 per share to win, while Machado Garry is trading at $0.27 per share. Meanwhile, UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Mackenzie Dern is priced at $0.64 per share to win in her title defense against Gillian Robertson ($0.37 per share), and Mansur Abdul-Malik is $0.86 per share against Dustin Stoltzfus. Trade on UFC 330 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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