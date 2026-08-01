Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus by trading UFC Fight Night, Medic vs. Rodriguez on Saturday

The UFC will make its debut in Belgrade, Serbia, this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez on Saturday, giving new users another chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. You can stream the entire fight card on Paramount+, with the main card set to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Serbian welterweight Uros Medic will headline UFC Fight Night: Serbia, against American welterweight Daniel Rodriguez. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $20 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez trading preview

Serbia is set to become the 33rd country to host a UFC event on Saturday, with UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez taking place at Belgrade Arena. There are seven Serbians set to compete on the 14-fight card. In the main event, 14th-ranked Uros Medic of Serbia will take on 15th-ranked Daniel Rodriguez of the United States in a welterweight battle.

Medic is 13-3 in his career entering Saturday's fight on home soil, while Rodriguez is 20-5. Both men are on three-fight winning streaks and are gaining momentum within the welterweight division. However, Polymarket prices Medic at $0.77 per share and Rodriguez at $0.24 per share. If you want to trade on whether or not the fight goes all five rounds, Yes is priced at $0.09 per share and No is $0.92 per share.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will also fight on the UFC Fight Night: Serbia card. He'll take on Navajo Stirling of New Zealand in a ranked light heavyweight matchup that is also on the main card. Stirling is priced at $0.76 per share to win and Blachowicz is priced at $0.25 per share. The main card begins at 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Trade on UFC Fight Night here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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