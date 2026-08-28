UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song will take place in Shanghai on Saturday, and it's another perfect chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The main event will be a bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The six-fight UFC Fight Night: Shanghai main card begins at 6 a.m. ET, and there are also seven preliminary fights that begin at 3 a.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $20 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song trading preview

Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong are two of the top fighters in the bantamweight division, and both are angling for a title fight heading into Saturday's clash in Shanghai. Nurmagomedov is ranked third at 135 pounds in the UFC rankings, and Song is ranked sixth.

Nurmagomedov lost his only title shot against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, but has rebounded to win decisions over Mario Bautista and Deiveson Figueiredo to improve to 20-1. Meanwhile, Song has never challenged for the belt, but did improve to 23-9-1-1 with a win of his own over Figueiredo in May. Nurmagomedov is priced at $0.84 per share to win on Polymarket, while Song is priced at $0.17 per share.

There's also a ranked women's strawweight matchup between Yan Xiaonan of China and Denise Gomes of Brazil. Xiaonan is ranked fourth in the division and is priced at $0.56 per share, while Gomes is ranked 14th and priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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