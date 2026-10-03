UFC 332 will be held on Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The vacant UFC Women's Flyweight championship will be on the line in the main event as Natalia Silva takes on Wang Cong, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. Early prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET, prelims are at 6 p.m. ET, and then the five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang trading preview

Natalia Silva was originally scheduled to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women's Flyweight championship on Saturday, but Shevchenko was forced to withdraw with a back/shoulder injury that is expected to sideline her for a year. The title was vacated earlier this month, and Wang Cong stepped in on short notice for a chance to fight for the belt.

Silva (20-5) is a 29-year-old Brazilian on a 14-fight winning streak with her last five victories coming via decision. Meanwhile, Wang (10-1) is a 34-year-old from China who has won her last four fights and was unbeaten as a professional kickboxer before entering mixed martial arts. Polymarket lists Silva at 66% to win and Wang at 35% to win the vacated title.

On the undercard, a pair of ranked bantamweights will go head-to-head when Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo takes on American Payton Talbott. Figueiredo is a former UFC Flyweight champion, but he's listed at 18% to win, while Talbott is listed at 83%. Trade on UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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