UFC 334 will be held on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. A pair of title fights will headline the event, with Ciryl Gane defending his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Josh Hokit and Kayla Harrison defending the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship against Amanda Nunes. You can stream both fights live on Paramount+ and the five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

UFC 334 trading preview

Gane vs. Hokit

Ciryl Gane (14-2-1) was recently elevated from interim UFC Heavyweight Champion to full champion with Tom Aspinall forced to relinquish the title because of ongoing complications from an eye injury he suffered while fighting Gane at UFC 321. Gane won the interim title over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House Lawn. His challenger, Josh Hokit (10-0), also won at the White House, knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round to earn his title shot. Polymarket pricing for Gane vs. Hokit lists the champion at $0.64 per share and the challenger at $0.38 per share. Trade on UFC 334 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

Harrison vs. Nunes

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) will put the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship on the line against Amanda Nunes (23-5), who formerly held the same title and is fighting for the first time in three years. Harrison won the title by submitting Julianna Pena at UFC 316 well over a year ago and is making her first title defense. Nunes' last fight was a dominant unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana and she announced her retirement after the fight. Harrison vs. Nunes pricing lists the champion at $0.63 per share and the challenger at $0.38 per share.

Borralho vs. Belgaroui

Caio Borralho is a 33-year-old Brazilian fighter ranked fifth in the middleweight division and he'll look to put himself into the title conversation against 34-year-old Dutch fighter Yousri Belgaroui on Saturday. Borralho is 18-2-1 in his career and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Reiner de Ridder at UFC 326 in March. Belgaroui (11-3) is the fresher fighter, having defeated Djorden Santos at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Delgado in September. Borralho is priced at $0.60 per share and Belgaroui is priced at $0.41 per share. Trade on UFC 334 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

Medic vs. Holland

A pair of ranked and distinguished welterweights will also go head-to-head on the undercard, as 12th-ranked Uros Medic takes on 15th-ranked Kevin Holland. Medic is 14-3 in his career and has knocked out four fighters consecutively in the first round, while Holland is 29-15-1 in his career with his most recent victory coming against Randy Brown at UFC 327. Polymarket prices Medic at $0.60 per share and Holland at $0.41 per share.

Hasan vs. Gurule

Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule will face off in a battle of American flyweights to kick off the main card. Hasan is 10-0-1 in his career and the 25-year-old won his first fight with the company in August after winning a contract via Dana White's Contender Series earlier that same month. Meanwhile, Gurule is 11-4-0 in his career, but the 32-year-old has lost four of his last five fights. Polymarket lists Hasan to win at $0.88 per share, while Gurule is $0.13 per share.

UFC 334 prediction markets are already live on Polymarket and you can trade both title fights along with all of the bouts on the undercard. Trade on UFC 334 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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