UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker will be held on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight bought between Dominican fighter Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Brazilian Johnny Walker. You can stream it live on Paramount+ and the five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker trading preview

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC's heavyweight division, but he's coming off back-to-back losses against Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. On Saturday, he'll take on Johnny Walker, who returned to heavyweight just over a month ago and took performance of the night honors at UFC 332 when he knocked out Mick Parkin with a knee in the first round.

The 35-year-old Cortes-Acosta is now 17-4 in his mixed martial arts career, while the 34-year-old Walker is 23-10-1. Polymarket prices Cortes-Acosta at $0.65 per share to win and Walker is priced at $0.36 per share. You can also trade method of victory, whether or not the fight will go the distance, round of victory, round of finish and method of finish on Polymarket.

On the undercard, a pair of top-5 women's strawweights will go head-to-head with American Tatiana Suarez taking on Brazilian Virna Jandiroba. Suarez is priced at $0.64 per share to win on Polymarket, while Jandiroba is priced at $0.37 per share. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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