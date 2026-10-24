UFC 333 will be held on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. A pair of title fights will headline the event, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC Featherweight Championship against Movsar Evloev and Petr Yan defending the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Merab Dvalishvili. You can stream both fights live on Paramount+ and the five-fight main card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

UFC 333 trading preview

There will be two UFC belts on the line on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates capital on Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski tied the UFC record by recording his eighth win in a UFC Featherweight Championship fight at UFC 325 against Diego Lopes. Now he'll look to break the record against undefeated Movsar Evloev, who is fighting for a UFC title for the first time.

Then Petr Yan will make his first UFC Bantamweight Championship title defense against Merab Dvalishvili, who he defeated for the championship at UFC 323 in December. Dvalishvili won the title in late-2024 and tied the division record by making three title defenses before losing a unanimous decision to Yan.

Polymarket prices Volkanovski to win at $0.51 per share, while Evloev is priced at $0.50 per share. Meanwhile, Yan is the trading favorite in his title defense at $0.58 per share, while Dvalishvili is priced at $0.43 per share. Trade on UFC 333 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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