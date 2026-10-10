UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan, will be held on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. A pair of top-10 middleweights will go head-to-head in the main event as Brendan Allen battles Christian Leroy Duncan, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan trading preview

Sean Strickland is the current UFC Middleweight Champion and it's unclear who his next opponent will be, but American Brendan Allen and Englishman Christian Leroy Duncan are trying to work their way into the title picture. Allen is currently ranked fourth in the division and is 27-7 in his career after three consecutive victories. Meanwhile, Duncan is the 10th-ranked middleweight with a 15-2 record after winning his last five fights.

Allen won fight of the night honors in a victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in his last bout at a UFC Fight Night in June and Duncan's most recent victory was over Jared Cannonier at a UFC Fight Night in July. Polymarket prices Allen at $0.52 per share to win and Duncan is priced at $0.49 per share. However, Duncan by KO/TKO/DQ is the highest-priced method of victory option at $0.31 per share.

On the undercard, Brazilian lightweight Matheus Camilo is priced at $0.64 per share to win against Englishman Jai Herbert ($0.37 per share). In a women's strawweight bout, Mexican Loopy Godinez is priced at $0.69 per share against Ketlen Souza ($0.32 per share) of Brazil. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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