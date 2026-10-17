UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott will be held on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott are both ranked fighters in the UFC's welterweight division and they'll go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Fight Night 291. You can stream it live on Paramount+ and the five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott trading preview

Joaquin Buckley (No. 10) and Mike Malott (No. 13) are both in their 30s and their both still hoping to push their way into the UFC title scene for the first time in their respective careers. Buckley is a 32-year-old American with a 21-8 record as a professional coming off back-to-back losses, while Malott is a 34-year-old Canadian sporting a 14-2-1 record after winning his last four fights.

Buckley was last in action at UFC 328 in May, where he lost a unanimous decision against Sean Brady. Meanwhile, Malott knocked out Gilbert Burns in the third round of the main event at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott in April. Polymarket prices Malott at $0.55 per share to win and Buckley at $0.46 per share to win. However, a draw is the most popular method of victory trade at $0.49 per share.

On the undercard, a pair of top-10 women's flyweights will go head-to-head with American Erin Blanchfield taking on Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius. Blanchfield is priced at $0.76 per share to win on Polymarket, while Jasudavicius is priced at $0.25 per share. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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