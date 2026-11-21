UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling will be held on Saturday at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and the event is another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS offering new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. UFC Fight Night 294 will be headlined by a light heavyweight bought between former champion Jiri Prochazka and up-and-coming Navajo Stirling. You can stream it live on Paramount+ and the five-fight main card begins at 1 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling trading preview

Jiri Prochazaka won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 275 over four years ago when he defeated Glover Teixeira via rear-naked choke. He'd later go on to vacate the title because of an injury and has since fought for and lost the belt three times, having most recently come up short at UFC 327 in April when he was knocked out in the first round by Carlos Ulberg. Prochazka is now 32-6-1 in his career and he'll look to earn his way back into the title picture with a win as the No. 2-ranked fighter in the division.

However, he'll have to defeat rising star Navajo Stirling, who is currently ranked fifth in the division. Stirling is 11-0 in his career and he most recently defeated former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz via first-round knockout at a UFC Fight Night in August. The 29-year-old from New Zealand has knocked out his last three opponents and has seven wins by knockout in his career.

Polymarket prices Prochazka to win at $0.40 per share and Stirling to win is $0.61 per share. There's also a battle between top-10 featherweights on the undercard with No. 4 Aljamain Sterling taking on No. 9 Kevin Vallejos. Sterling is priced at $0.46 per share to win and Vallejos is $0.55 per share to win. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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