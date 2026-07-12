Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus by trading UFC 329 McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday

Conor McGregor will appear in the octagon for the first time in over five years on Saturday when he takes on Max Holloway at UFC 329, and it's a great time to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. The five-fight card main card will be streamed live on Paramount+, with the main card jumping off at 9 p.m. ET. McGregor vs. Holloway 2 headlines the UFC 329 card and it's a rematch nearly 13 years in the making, as McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in 2013. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC 329 trading preview

Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in UFC history and his long-awaited return to the octagon pits him in a rematch against Max Holloway. Both fighters are former UFC champions, with McGregor holding titles at featherweight and lightweight, while Holloway was also a featherweight champion and also held the UFC's honorary BMF title. However, this fight will be contested at welterweight, with the veterans bumping up by 25 pounds from their first bout at featherweight.

The latest UFC 329 pricing from Polymarket prices Holloway as the favorite, as he's listed at $0.71 per share to win despite coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira in March. McGregor lost his last two fights against current UFC Featherweight champion Dustin Poirier when we last saw him in the UFC Octagon in 2021. He's priced at $0.30 per share to win.

The main card also includes a trio of battles between fighters ranked top-10 in their respective divisions. Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis is a lightweight battle, Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista will be contested at bantamweight and Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh is at featherweight. Saint Denis ($0.54 per share), Sandhagen ($0.57 per share) and Kavanagh ($0.68 per share) are all favored in those matchups. Trade on UFC Fight Night here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

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