Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will host UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 on Saturday and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Joshua Van will defend his UFC Flyweight Championship against Alexander Pantoja, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The five-fight UFC 331 main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, and there are also four fights on the UFC 331 prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET and three fights on the UFC 331 early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 trading preview

This is a rematch from UFC 323, where Pantoja was making his fifth title defense and Van won by technical knockout 26 seconds into the fight because Pantoja dislocated his elbow while going to the mat. Van has since gone on to defend the UFC Flyweight Championship against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328, winning via a fifth-round TKO.

However, now Pantoja is healthy and is back to challenge for a title that he lost because of a fluke injury. Van enters with a 17-2 record and is on a seven-fight winning streak, while Pantoja is 30-6 and had won eight fights in a row before his loss to Van. Polymarket gives Van a 57% probability of winning the fight and Pantoja is listed at 44%.

On the undercard, No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is priced at 74% in his fight against seventh-ranked lightweight Mauricio Ruffy (27%). Then former Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson is priced at 92% in his heavyweight bout with Sean Sharaf (9%). Trade on UFC 331 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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