UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse will take place at Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, and it's another perfect chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The main event will be a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse , and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The six-fight UFC Fight Night main card begins at 3 p.m. ET, and there are also seven preliminary fights that begin at noon ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse trading preview

Salahdine Parnasse is a 28-year-old Frenchman who has compiled a 23-2 record in his mixed martial arts career and he'll make his UFC debut on Saturday in front of his countrymen in the main event against New Zealand's Dan Hooker. The 36-year-old Kiwi is 24-14 in his career and the veteran is currently ranked 10th in the UFC's lightweight division, while Parnasse is unranked.

Hooker is taking his second fight of the year and is coming off back-to-back losses, while Parnasse is on a five-fight winning streak where he's knocked out each of his opponents. Polymarket currently priced Parnasse at $0.82 per share to win on Saturday, while Hooker is priced at $0.19 per share.

Also on the main card, two Frenchmen will go head-to-head in a lightweight bout, as Fares Ziam takes on Axel Sola. Ziam is 18-5 in his career and Sola is 12-1-1, but Ziam is priced at $0.57 per share and Sola is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Parnasse vs. Hooker here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.