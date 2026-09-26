UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos on Saturday marks the company's return to the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The main event will pit two ranked bantamweights against each other as Raul Rosas Jr. takes on Raoni Barcelos, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The five-fight UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, and there are seven prelim fights that begin at 5 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos trading preview

Raul Rosas Jr. was the youngest fighter signed in UFC history when he earned a contract before his 18th birthday through the Dana White Contender Series. Four years later and the 21-year-old Mexican has won six of seven fights since joining the UFC and has a 12-1 record overall. Now he'll take on 39-year-old Brazilian fighter Raoni Barcelos, who enters with a 22-5 record.

Both fighters are on five-fight winning streaks and have designs on working their way into the title picture in 2027. However, that likely will require a win on Saturday at the UFC Apex. Polymarket prices Rosas Jr. at 61% to win the fight and Barcelos is priced at 40% to win. Rosas Jr. by decision (32%) is the highest-priced method of victory prop.

Also on the main card, there's a middleweight bout between Brazilian Rodolfo Vieira and Poland's Robert Bryczek. Polymarket prices Vieira to win at 59% and Bryczek to win at $42%. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

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