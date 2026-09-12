It's become a tradition for the UFC to celebrate Mexican Independence each year, and UFC Noche: Silva vs. Delgado in Glendale, Ariz. and it's another excellent chance to take advantage of the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The main event will be a featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgaco, and you can stream it live on Paramount+. The six-fight UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Delgado main card begins at 5 p.m. ET, and there are also seven preliminary fights that begin at 2 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

UFC Noche: Silva vs. Delgado trading preview

The main card for UFC Noche 4 is stacked, with a couple of fights between ranked opponents that could be precursors to upcoming title matches. The No. 2-ranked fighter in the women's flyweight division, Manon Fiorot, will take on No. 3 Alexa Grasso. Waldo Cortes Acosta is No. 5 in the men's heavyweight division, and he'll take on sixth-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Polymarket gives Fiorot a 69% chance of winning and Gasso a 32% chance of having her hand lifted. Meanwhile, Cortes-Acosta is listed at 64%, and Blaydes is 37%. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 288, Silva is listed at 79%, and Delgado is 22%.

Silva is 17-3 in his career, and he's won 14 of his last 15 fights, coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 324. Delgado fought and won less than two months ago in the UFC, defeating Austin Bashi at UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman on July 18. Trade on UFC Fight Night: Parnasse vs. Hooker here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.