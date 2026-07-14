Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for Spain vs. France in World Cup, 2026 All-Star Game on Tuesday

France is trading at $0.59 per share to win Tuesday's World Cup semifinal against Spain, and the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. In addition, the MLB All-Star game takes place in Philadelphia at 8 pm. ET. Trade the All-Star Game and World Cup here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France enters Thursday's 4 p.m. ET quarterfinal as the Polymarket regulation-win favorite at $0.59 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for Spain vs. France, MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game 2026 picks: Under 8 total runs

"Each manager is going to use pretty much every pitcher on the roster each for one inning," Severance told SportsLine. "Having some new guy come in on both sides and throw nearly 100 MPH or so makes it quite tough to score in these games at times no matter how good the lineups. A whopping 24 pitchers were used in 2025 and nary a one went more than one inning." Say Sportsline's Matt Severance. Claim your $50 trading bonus here for the World Cup with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 2.5 goals in France vs. Spain ($0.50)

France and Spain have produced more than two goals in each of their last three meetings, combining for three goals in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final, three in the 2024 European Championship semifinal and nine in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal. France has averaged 2.67 goals per match through six games at the 2026 World Cup and enters Tuesday's semifinal having recorded 16 goals in those six contests. The total goals contract for France vs. Spain on Polymarket is priced with the more than 2.5 goals side at $0.50 per share, giving it a roughly 50% implied probability of three or more goals on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France to win in regulation ($0.41)

France arrives at Tuesday's semifinal in Arlington, Texas with a perfect 6-0 record at the 2026 World Cup, most recently defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal on goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. France has averaged 2.67 goals per game in the tournament and carries an offense that has scored in every match of the competition. Spain enters at 5-0, having beaten Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinal on a late Mikel Merino winner on July 10. Polymarket's regulation-only three-way market for France vs. Spain prices France to win in regulation at $0.41 per share, a draw at $0.30 per share, and Spain to win in regulation at $0.29 per share. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.