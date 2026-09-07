The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Fans will be treated to a jam-packed Week 1 NFL schedule, beginning with a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Other notable NFL Week 1 games include Rams vs. 49ers, Bills vs. Texans, Cowboys vs. Giants and Chiefs vs. Broncos. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app, or click here. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 1 NFL Polymarket preview

Baltimore Ravens ($0.62) vs. Indianapolis Colts ($0.38)

Baltimore is entering its first season under head coach Jesse Minter, who replaced John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. Minter was most recently the Chargers defensive coordinator, but he previously served as an assist for the Ravens from 2017-20. His offense is powered by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has the fifth-most wins (76) by a starting quarterback before age 30.

The Ravens are facing an Indianapolis squad that lost its final seven games last season after starting 8-2. The Colts became the first team to miss the playoffs after an 8-2 start since the 1995 Raiders. They are led by head coach Shane Steichen, who is 25-26 across three seasons at the helm.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Ravens are trading at $0.62 to win on the road, while the Colts are trading at $0.38 at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Green Bay Packers ($0.48) vs. Minnesota Vikings ($0.53)

Anyone learning how to trade prediction markets should know the Packers edged the Vikings for the seventh NFC playoff seed last season after the two teams split home games during the regular season. Both teams went 4-2 against NFC North opponents, with Green Bay finishing with a 9-7-1 overall record and going 7-4-1 against NFC teams, while Minnesota went 9-8 overall and 7-5 in conference games.

The Packers made several offseason moves, including acquiring former All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Colts. They signed former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and traded outside linebacker Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. Minnesota's offseason was headlined by the signing of quarterback Kyler Murray, who was named the starter over J.J. McCarthy, as well as former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson and former Steelers cornerback James Pierre. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dallas Cowboys ($0.60) vs. New York Giants ($0.41)

An NFC East rivalry is set to renew when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the past 10 meetings. Dallas had one of the most explosive offenses a season ago, averaging 391.9 yards per game, which ranked second in the league. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished last season with 4,552 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Giants enter a new era with head coach John Harbaugh, who has a career NFL head coaching record of 180-113 in the regular season. Harbaugh will look to lead a Giants team back to relevance after New York has had six or fewer wins in each of the last three seasons. QB Jaxson Dart had a productive rookie campaign for the Giants, completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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