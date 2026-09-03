The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. It's the all-new promo for football season just announced by Polymarket, one of the largest prediction markets. Week 1 of the NFL season, which starts Wednesday, September 9, will include several notable games, including an AFC matchup between the Ravens and Colts, an NFC North Division game between the Packers and Vikings and an NFC East Division matchup between the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app, or click here. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 1 NFL Polymarket preview

Baltimore Ravens ($0.62) vs. Indianapolis Colts ($0.38)

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts both experienced injuries at the quarterback position in 2025. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games due to a thigh hamstring pull, which coincided with a 2-5 start, before winning four consecutive games upon his return.

Jackson later missed a Week 17 win against the Green Bay Packers due to a back tailbone bruise, but was active for Baltimore's Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that ultimately cost the Ravens the AFC North Division title. Daniel Jones had a career renaissance during his first season in Indianapolis, leading the Colts to an 8-5 record before suffering a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in Week 14.

Indianapolis finished the season on a seven-game losing streak, which included four consecutive games without Jones. Sunday's game will feature two potential playoff contenders with both quarterbacks cleared to play.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Ravens are trading at $0.62 to win on the road, while the Colts are trading at $0.38 at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Green Bay Packers ($0.48) vs. Minnesota Vikings ($0.53)

Anyone learning how to trade prediction markets should know the Minnesota Vikings have won four of their last six games against the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers in their biannual matchup, but the two teams split home wins in 2025. Quarterback Kyler Murray is set to join one of the most talented offenses of his NFL career in a passing attack featuring wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Jefferson has recorded more than 1,000 yards during all of his first six NFL seasons, despite recording a career-low 1,048 yards and two touchdowns amid inconsistent quarterback play. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has gone 2-3 in five career starts against the Vikings since taking over as a starter in 2023, having missed Green Bay's Week 18 loss at Minnesota due to a concussion.

The Vikings are trading at $0.53 to win at home, while the Packers are trading at $0.48 at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dallas Cowboys ($0.60) vs. New York Giants ($0.41)

The Dallas Cowboys fell short of expectations in 2025, finishing with a 7-9-1 record. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the NFL with 404 completions and was third in passing yards (4,552) and fourth in touchdowns (30) despite being without primary wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for three games.

Lamb still recorded more than 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season despite battling injuries while No. 2 receiver George Pickens recorded career-best totals in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429) and touchdowns (9). The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and their Super Bowl draught extended to 30 years.

The Giants had even more disappointment finishing last in the NFC East at 4-13 in 2025. New York dealt with several key injuries on offense with quarterback Jaxson Dart being limited to just 12 starts and 14 games, running back Cam Skattebo suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 and Malik Nabers suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4.

The Cowboys are trading at $0.60 to win on the road, while the Giants are trading at $0.41, at Kalshi. SportsLine projects the Cowboys will beat the Giants, 30-29, on Sunday night. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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