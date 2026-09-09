The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. This brand-new Polymarket sign-up bonus comes just in time for the start of the 2026 NFL season and gives you a head start on one of the largest prediction markets in the world. The Week 1 NFL schedule is 16 games from start to finish and we've highlighted a trio of games on Sunday, including Ravens vs. Colts, Vikings vs. Packers and Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app, or click here. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 1 NFL Polymarket preview

Baltimore Ravens ($0.62) vs. Indianapolis Colts ($0.38)

For the first time since the 2007 season, John Harbaugh won't be leading the Ravens into a new season. Jesse Minter, who worked as a defensive coordinator under John's brother, Jim, with the Chargers and Michigan, takes over the head job in Baltimore. The Ravens return plenty of their top offensive playmakers, such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. The Ravens went 8-9 last season in a year Jackson played only 13 games, snapping their streak of three straight winning seasons.

Meanwhile, the Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL until Daniel Jones season-ending torn Achilles in Week 14. Jones is back and healthy, though. The Colts were 8-4 over the first 13 weeks of the season. They closed the season on a seven-game losing streak. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,585 yards and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns after rushing for 1,431 yards the season before.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Ravens are trading at $0.62 to win on the road, while the Colts are trading at $0.38 at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Green Bay Packers ($0.48) vs. Minnesota Vikings ($0.53)

Anyone learning how to trade prediction markets should know the Packers edged the Vikings for the seventh NFC playoff seed last season after the two teams split home games during the regular season. Both teams went 4-2 against NFC North opponents, with Green Bay finishing with a 9-7-1 overall record and going 7-4-1 against NFC teams, while Minnesota went 9-8 overall and 7-5 in conference games.

The Packers made several offseason moves, including acquiring former All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Colts. They signed former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and traded outside linebacker Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. Minnesota's offseason was headlined by the signing of quarterback Kyler Murray, who was named the starter over J.J. McCarthy, as well as former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson and former Steelers cornerback James Pierre. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dallas Cowboys ($0.60) vs. New York Giants ($0.41)

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC East rivalry matchup to conclude Sunday's action in Week 1. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and it's the 12th time that these two bitter rivals have opened the season against each other. Dallas holds a 10-1 advantage in Week 1 matchups against New York and the Cowboys are priced at 60 cents per share on Polymarket, while the Giants are priced at 40 cents per share.

After a 7-9-1 season in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys made a concerted effort to address their defensive issues over the offseason. They ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense but added rookie safety Caleb Downs and veterans like Rashaan Gary and Jalen Thompson. Meanwhile, the Giants are hoping that veteran head coach John Harbaugh can help quickly establish a winning culture around exciting youngsters like Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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