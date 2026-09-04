The super-sized Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. It's the all-new promo for football season just announced by Polymarket, one of the largest prediction markets. Several NFL rivalry games will be featured on the Week 1 slate, including Packers vs. Vikings and Giants vs. Cowboys, as well as conference matchups like Ravens vs. Colts. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app, or click here. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 1 NFL Polymarket preview

Baltimore Ravens ($0.62) vs. Indianapolis Colts ($0.38)

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts both experienced injuries at the quarterback position in 2025. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games due to a thigh hamstring pull, which coincided with a 2-5 start, before winning four consecutive games upon his return.

Jackson later missed a Week 17 win against the Green Bay Packers due to a back tailbone bruise, but was active for Baltimore's Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that ultimately cost the Ravens the AFC North Division title. Daniel Jones had a career renaissance during his first season in Indianapolis, leading the Colts to an 8-5 record before suffering a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in Week 14.

Indianapolis finished the season on a seven-game losing streak, which included four consecutive games without Jones. Sunday's game will feature two potential playoff contenders with both quarterbacks cleared to play.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Ravens are trading at $0.62 to win on the road, while the Colts are trading at $0.38 at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Green Bay Packers ($0.48) vs. Minnesota Vikings ($0.53)

Anyone learning how to trade prediction markets should know the Packers edged the Vikings for the seventh NFC playoff seed last season after the two teams split home games during the regular season. Both teams went 4-2 against NFC North opponents, with Green Bay finishing with a 9-7-1 overall record and going 7-4-1 against NFC teams, while Minnesota went 9-8 overall and 7-5 in conference games.

The Packers made several offseason moves, including acquiring former All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Colts. They signed former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and traded outside linebacker Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. Minnesota's offseason was headlined by the signing of quarterback Kyler Murray, who was named the starter over J.J. McCarthy, as well as former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson and former Steelers cornerback James Pierre. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dallas Cowboys ($0.60) vs. New York Giants ($0.41)

Both of these NFC East rivals missed the postseason in 2025, with Dallas going 7-9-1 and New York going 4-13. The Cowboys ranked second in the NFL in total offense, but were third-to-last in total defense and were the worst-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. The Cowboys dumped resources into improving that unit this offseason, drafting Caleb Downs and acquiring veterans like Jalen Thompson and Rashaan Gary.

Meanwhile, the Giants hired John Harbaugh to lead the team in 2026 after he spent 18 years with the Ravens -- winning a Super Bowl in 2013. He'll be charged with facilitating Jaxson Dart's development and the Giants also have a talented young skill-position players in Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. Both are coming off season-ending injuries in 2025 and are finally healthy again to begin this campaign. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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