The English Premier League's Matchweek 3 takes place across the weekend, and with so many intriguing matches on tap, sports fans can utilize the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new Kalshi users a $25 bonus after they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Reigning EPL champions Arsenal face Chelsea in one of two matches on Sunday, while Newcastle and Bournemouth square off as one of seven matches on Saturday. We'll highlight some markets available to users for the weekend's Premier League schedule with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Premier League markets for Matchweek 3

Newcastle to win vs. Bournemouth ($0.44)

Hull City vs. Aston Villa more than 2.5 goals ($0.52)

more than 2.5 goals ($0.52) Manchester United to win vs. Everton ($0.44)

to win vs. ($0.44) Arsenal to win vs. Chelsea ($0.57)

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle are sitting sixth in the EPL table through two weeks after opening the season with a 2-0 win over Spurs before settling for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. They finished 12th in the EPL table last year. On the other side, Bournemouth are looking for their first win after losing 2-1 to Manchester City and drawing with Everton 1-1. Bournemouth finished sixth in the EPL last year and are 14th entering Matchweek 3. These sides played two times last season, with Bournemouth winning once and the other match ending in a draw. Newcastle also won on penalties in a January meeting in the English FA Cup. The SportsLine model gives a slight lean to Newcastle winning on Saturday.

A Newcastle win is $0.44 at Kalshi, while a Bournemouth win is priced at $0.31. You can also trade on a draw at $0.26.

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Hull City vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa are looking to rebound after falling 4-0 to Brighton and 1-0 to Arsenal to begin their 2026 campaign. Villa are 19th in the table after a fourth-place finish a year ago. As for Hull City, they were promoted to the EPL after winning the EFL championship, and they're 2-0 after taking down Manchester United and Coventry and have yet to allow a goal. Hull City are third in the EPL table. The SportsLine model thinks these teams will score more than 2.5 combined goals on Saturday, giving an 'A' grade to that result.

More than 2.5 goals is trading at $0.52, while these teams combining for two or fewer goals is $0.50 per share at Kalshi.

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Manchester United vs. Everton

Manchester United host Everton in one of two EPL matches on Sunday after these teams split their two EPL matches a year ago. The Red Devils are coming off a 2-0 loss to Hull City after beating Ipswich Town 5-2 in their opener. Manchester United finished third in the EPL last year and are 10th thus far. Everton beat Palace 2-0 in their EPL opener before drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth. They're seventh in the table entering the weekend and finished 13th last year.

A Manchester United win is priced at $0.44, an Everton win is $0.31 and you can trade on a draw at $0.27.

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Arsenal vs. Chelsea

The Gunners are the reigning Premier League champs and have gotten off to an undefeated start after a 3-0 win over Coventry in their opener and a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday. They're second in the table behind Manchester City. Chelsea are also undefeated thus far, though they've done it in a very different fashion. While Arsenal have scored four goals while not yet allowing one, Chelsea have scored seven times but allowed five goals between wins over Fulham and Brighton. Chelsea were 10th in the EPL table last year and are fourth right now. Arsenal won one EPL matchup over Chelsea last year while the other match ended in a draw. Arsenal also defeated Chelsea twice in the English Carabao Cup last year. The model has a slight lean toward Arsenal winning on Sunday.

Kalshi has an Arsenal win priced at $0.57, a Chelsea win at $0.20 and a draw at $0.26.

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