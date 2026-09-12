The English Premier League's Matchweek 4 begins with seven matches on Saturday before two on Sunday and one final bout on Monday, and sports fans can make trades on any of these events with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new Kalshi users a $25 bonus after they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Sunday features the Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, and other top matches this weekend include Chelsea vs. Hull City. Ahead of Matchweek 4, we'll highlight some markets available to users for the weekend's Premier League schedule with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Premier League markets for Matchweek 4

Chelsea to win vs. Hull City ($0.79)

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest more than 2.5 combined goals ($0.48)

vs. more than 2.5 combined goals ($0.48) Manchester City to win vs. Manchester United ($0.45)

Chelsea vs. Hull City

Hull City have taken advantage of their promotion to the EPL in the early stages of the season, sitting third in the standings after beating Manchester United and Leeds before drawing with Aston Villa last weekend. Their next test is their toughest to date against Chelsea, which is fourth in the table after beating Fulham and Brighton before losing to Arsenal, the reigning champs, on Sunday. Chelsea have allowed seven goals while scoring eight, while Hull City has outscored their opponents 3-0 thus far. The SportsLine model believes Chelsea will win this match, giving that outcome an 'A' grade.

A Chelsea win is $0.79 at Kalshi, a Hull City win is priced at $0.08, and a draw is $0.15. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa find themselves 17th in the table after a rough start to the year, and they've allowed five goals without scoring once across two losses and a draw thus far. Nottingham Forest is barely ahead of Villa at 16th in the EPL standings, and they've drawn with Tottenham and Liverpool in their last two matches after losing to Leeds in their season opener. The SportsLine model's strongest lean on this match is these teams combining for more than 2.5 goals.

More than 2.5 goals is trading at $0.48, while these teams combining for two or fewer goals is $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

The latest edition of the Manchester Derby is one of the top games of the day on Sunday in any sport. These clubs split this rivalry last year in EPL play, with the home side winning each time. Man City won 3-0 at home before falling 2-0 as a visitor. Manchester City sit atop the EPL table entering Matchweek 4 as they're 3-0 after defeating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City in their first three matches. Manchester United are 11th in the table having lost to Hull City, defeated Ipswich Town and drawn with Everton.

A Manchester City win is $0.45 a share at Lalshi, while a Manchester United win is $0.31, and a draw is $0.25. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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