The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. College football Rivalry Week continues on Saturday with games like Auburn vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET, USC vs. UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET and Michigan vs. Ohio State at Noon ET. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Alabama has defeated Auburn in each of the last six annual Iron Bowl games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

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Auburn vs. Alabama prediction

Alabama has won four consecutive games since their 26-10 loss to Tennessee and have outscored opponents 130-39 in that span. Quarterback Keelon Russell sat out for last week's game against Chattanooga, which saw the Tide roll to a 47-0 victory.

Auburn is the only team to have beaten No. 1 Georgia, so it's not incapable of pulling off a major upset. However, the Tigers have otherwise gone 0-3 in games against ranked opponents with a -61 scoring margin in that span.

Alabama is currently trading at $0.51 to win by 15 or more points, while Auburn is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

USC vs. UCLA prediction

UCLA fell five spots from No. 4 to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after suffering its first loss of the season, a 18-16 triple overtime upset at Michigan last Saturday. The Bruins were held to 296 total yards with 189 passing yards and 107 rushing yards in the loss.

USC has a 52-34-7 all-time advantage — with two vacated wins excluded — against UCLA, which includes winning back-to-back games and four of the last six matchups in the annual rivalry. The Trojans' only win against a ranked opponent came against then-No. 2 Ohio State with quarterback Julian Sayin ruled out due to injury.

USC is trading at $0.64 per share to win and $0.50 per share to win by six or more points, while UCLA is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction

Ohio State has plummeted out of the College Football Playoff since Sayin's injury, dropping from No. 2 overall to No. 21 by losing three of its last four games. Luke Fahey has thrown for 1,283 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions and will become the first Buckeyes freshman to start against Michigan since Braxton Miller in 2011 and the first true freshman since Terrelle Pryor in 2008.

Michigan played spoiler to UCLA's undefeated season with a triple overtime win capped off by Bryce Underwood's two-point conversion pass to Jalen Hoffman. Underwood threw for 127 yards and one touchdown during the victory.

Ohio State is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Michigan is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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