The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. The Chicago Bears (5-2) will take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Bears are on a two-game winning streak following victories against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing skid with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

The Bears have an 11-day window between Monday's game and their 30-24 win against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing, while also recording 18 rushing yards on five attempts, during the victory.

The Seahawks defense was back to the form of its Super Bowl championship run with a dominant 20-3 win against the Chiefs in Week 7. Seattle held Patrick Mahomes to a season-low 165 yards and one interception on 19 of 33 passing during the victory.

The Seahawks are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by four or more points, while the Bears are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.