The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-1) in the Monday Night Football matchup to conclude NFL Week 9. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Bills have won three consecutive games, while the Vikings suffered their first loss of the season in Week 8. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Vikings prediction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award for a second time in 2026 with a 98% chance at ProphetX. Allen has thrown for 1,793 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions on 135 of 205 passing, while also recording 270 yards and nine touchdowns on 55 rushing attempts in seven games.

The Vikings have uncertainty at the quarterback position, with starter Kyler Murray ruled out after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Backup Carson Wentz, who had previously appeared in relief in Week 1 and started in Week 2 after Murray sustained a concussion, has thrown for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 39 passing.

The Bills are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while the Vikings are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.