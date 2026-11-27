The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. NFL and college football games will be featured on the Black Friday slate as the Denver Broncos (8-2) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at 3 p.m. ET and No. 3 Texas (9-2) takes on Texas A&M (4-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Broncos enter Friday's matchup on a six-game winning streak, while the Steelers have lost back-to-back games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Broncos vs. Steelers prediction

The Steelers are going through a nightmare of a week, benching and releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh will start Mason Rudolph, who has gone 9-9-1 as a starter with 4,927 yards, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions on 476 of 742 passing.

The Broncos now have sole possession of first place in the AFC West following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills Thursday night. Denver quarterback Bo Nix enters Friday's game with 1,955 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on 193 of 322 passing.

The Broncos are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by five or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction

The Rivalry Week game between Texas and Texas A&M will decide the second spot in the SEC Championship Game. Texas would clinch a trip to Atlanta with a victory, ranking higher than No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama in the latest College Football Playoff poll.

The Longhorns have a 78-37-5 advantage over the Aggies all-time, which includes back-to-back wins since the rivalry was renewed upon Texas joining the SEC in 2024. Texas A&M has gone 0-6 against ranked opponents in 2026.

Texas is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 12 or more points, while Texas A&M is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 11 points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.