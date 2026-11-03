The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Week 10 of the 2026 college football season will start with Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) and Akron vs. Ohio in MACtion on Tuesday. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Buffalo (5-3) will take on Miami (OH) (5-3) at 8:00 p.m. ET, while Ohio (6-2) will face Akron (1-7) at 7:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) predictions

Buffalo has won three consecutive games, which includes a 31-24 victory against Bowling Green in Week 8. Running back Messiah Burch recorded a season-best 184 yards and three touchdowns on 33 rushing attempts. Burch has recorded more than 100 yards in five consecutive games and more yards than his previous game in each of his last three appearances.

Miami is also on a three-game winning streak, which includes a 28-27 win against Central Michigan in Week 8. Wide receiver Maleek Huggins led the Redhawks with seven receptions for 122 yards, while quarterback Caleb Heavner and running backs Rodney Nelson and D'Shawnte Jones each scored rushing touchddowns and combined for 126 yards on 33 rushing attempts.

Miami is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while Buffalo is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ohio vs. Akron predictions

Ohio has won four consecutive games since its Week 3 loss to South Alabama, which includes a 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan in Week 8. Quarterback Nick Poulos threw for 266 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Dom Dorwart, who finished with four receptions for 125 yards.

Akron has lost six consecutive games since its Week 2 win against Robert Morris, which includes a 35-20 defeat by Kent State in Week 8. Running back Jordan Gant recorded 162 yards and two touchdowns on 28 rushing attempts in the loss.

Ohio is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by 15 or more points, while Akron is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 14 points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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