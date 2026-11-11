The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40 including college football and NBA games on Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) will face the defending NBA champion New York Knicks (6-4) at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Knicks are on a four-game winning streak, while the Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games. MACtion is also scheduled for Wednesday night as Massachusetts (5-4) faces Toledo (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks prediction

The Knicks bounced back from their 0-3 start by winning six of their last seven games, which includes a 109-97 road win against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Jalen Brunson leads New York in scoring with 25.9 points per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a double-double with 20.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. Brunson recorded 31 points, nine assists and six rebounds during Saturday's win in Cleveland, while Towns had 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games, which includes back-to-back home and away losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, as well as the home loss to the Knicks and road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 11 games, which includes 37 points, four assists and four rebounds in Saturday's loss to New York.

The Knicks are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by five or more points, while the Cavaliers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Massachusetts vs. Toledo prediction

Toledo enters Wednesday's game on a three-game winning streak following its 20-17 win against Sacramento State last week. The Rockets recorded 230 yards and one touchdown on 49 rushing attempts, with CJ Miller finishing with 135 yards on 27 rushing attempts and Autavius Ison recording 101 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Massachusetts snapped its four-game losing skid with a 31-30 win against Ball State last week. Quarterback William Watson III threw for 302 yards and one touchdown on 17 of 25 passing, while also recording 40 yards and two touchdowns on eight rushing attempts.

Toledo is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by 14 points or more, while Massachusetts is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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