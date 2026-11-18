The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. MACtion will be featured during the Wednesday night college football slate as Akron (1-9) takes on Massachusetts (5-5) at 7 p.m. ET and Central Michigan (5-5) faces Buffalo (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET. There's also a full slate of NBA games, including Bucks vs. Heat in Giannis' first game against his former team. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Central Michigan leads its all-time series against Buffalo by a 9-4 margin, which includes a 38-19 victory in 2025. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo prediction

Buffalo enters Wednesday's matchup on a five-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 28-7 win against Ball State last week. Messiah Burch led the Bulls with 209 yards and two touchdowns on 31 rushing attempts, while Terrance Shelton Jr. had 92 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Central Michigan is currently on a two-game winning streak, which includes victories against Eastern Michigan and Sacramento State. Nick Woodford led the Chippewas with 119 yards on 23 rushing attempts, while Jayden Clerveaux added 100 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Buffalo is currently trading at $0.57 per share to win outright at home, while Central Michigan is trading at $0.44 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Akron vs. Massachusetts prediction

Massachusetts has lost five of its last six games, which includes a 24-0 loss to Toledo in Week 11. The Minutemen were held to 188 yards of total offense, while allowing 436 yards and three touchdowns.

Akron is currently facing an eight-game losing streak, which was capped off by a 42-14 loss to Western Michigan last week. Quarterback Cibastian Broughton threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 12 of 18 passing, but had -19 yards on eight rushing attempts, having been sacked twice.

Massachusetts is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while Akron is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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