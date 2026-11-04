The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Several college football matchups will be featured Wednesday night including Central Michigan (3-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET, Toledo (6-2) vs. Sacramento State (2-7) at 7 p.m. ET, and Ball State (3-5) vs. Massachusetts (4-4) at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Eastern Michigan has lost back-to-back games following a three-game winning streak, while Central Michigan has lost three consecutive games and four of their last five matchups. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan predictions

Central Michigan was defeated by Miami (Ohio), 28-27, in Week 8 prior to its bye week. The Chippewas had a 27-21 lead with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter before an eight-play, 75-yard drive by the Redhawks was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:41 remaining.

Eastern Michigan lost to Ohio, 24-20, in Week 8 prior to its bye week. The Eagles also blew a late fourth quarter lead when Adam Samaha returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to move the Bobcats ahead with 3:40 remaining.

Eastern Michigan is currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win outright at home, while Central Michigan is trading at $0.50 per share, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Toledo vs. Sacramento State predictions

Sacramento State is just days removed from defeating Kent State, 31-10, to earn its first ever MAC win. Freshman running back Isaiah Ene recorded a career-best 107 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts during the victory.

Toledo has won six of its last seven games, which includes back-to-back wins capped off by a 45-38 win against Western Michigan prior to its bye week. Quarterback John Alan Richter threw for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 29 of 41 passing, while also recording a rushing touchdown.

Toledo is currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 25 or more points, while Sacramento State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 24 points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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