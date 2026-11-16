The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Monday Night Football features the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) and Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at 8:15 p.m. ET to conclude Week 10. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Chargers are winless through their first eight games, while the Ravens have lost four consecutive games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chargers vs. Ravens prediction

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has faced scrutiny amid the team's winless start to the 2026 season. Herbert was expected to flourish with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, but has struggled with 1,591 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 144 of 235 passing through eight games.

The Ravens may have an even worse quarterback situation with Lamar Jackson on injured reserve and backup Tyler Huntley suffering a season-ending turf toe injury. Baltimore will start veteran Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired via trade with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month, having gone 3-5 in eight starts with 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 193 of 305 passing.

The Ravens are currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by five or more points, while the Chargers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.