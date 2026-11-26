The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. The NFL will feature three rivalry games on Thanksgiving Day, including the Bears vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET and Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Chiefs and Bills will meet for the 11th time since 2020, with Buffalo winning the last meeting, 28-21, in November 2025, months after Kansas City earned a 32-29 victory in the AFC Championship Game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Bills prediction

Bills running back James Cook III is having another historic season after leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2025 and rushing touchdowns in 2024. Cook enters Thursday's game ranked second among NFL players with 1,060 rushing yards, along with 10 rushing touchdowns on 209 attempts.

Kenneth Walker III recorded more than 100 yards in four of his first five games with the Chiefs before being limited to 69 or less yards in Weeks 9 and 10. Walker bounced back with 102 yards and one touchdown on 18 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 11 win against the New York Jets.

The Bills are currently trading up to $0.54 per share to win by three or more points, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction

Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III is coming off his first career win as a starter following a 19-16 home victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 141 yards on 11 of 21 passing. Saquon Barkley had one of his best performances of the season with 75 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who Milton served as a backup, enters Thursday's game with 3,049 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions on 276 of 420 passing. CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 88 receptions for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Cowboys are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by nine or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by eight points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bears vs. Lions prediction

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the current favorite for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, leading the NFL in rushing while also serving as one of the league's best pass catching backs. Gibbs has recorded 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns on 222 rushing attempts, along with 45 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is having a breakout second NFL season. Burden has already matched his receiving totals from his rookie year, with 51 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games in 2026.

The Bears are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by two or more points, while the Lions are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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