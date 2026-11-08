The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. NFL games today include the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) and Chicago Bears (6-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET, as well as Packers vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET and Jets vs. Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Buccaneers and Bears are both riding winning streaks, with Tampa Bay winning two consecutive games and Chicago winning three straight entering Week 9. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buccaneers vs. Bears prediction

The Bears earned a decisive victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards and one touchdown on 24 of 34 passing, while running back D'Andre Swift had 69 yards and three touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts.

The Buccaneers defeated the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, 16-0, despite quarterback Baker Mayfield not completing a single pass in sloppy conditions. The Buccaneers recorded 324 rushing yards with Bucky Irving recording 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 rushing attempts and Kenny Gainwell finishing with 140 yards on 25 attempts.

The Bears are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Buccaneers are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Patriots prediction

The Packers will have a 10-day window between Sunday's game against the Patriots and their Thursday Night Football win against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Week 8 victory.

The Patriots have won four of their last five games, including a 24-19 victory against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 20 passing, while also scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win outright by three or more points at home, while the Packers are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jets vs. Chiefs prediction

The Chiefs are facing a two-game losing skid that followed a 5-0 start to the 2026 season. Kansas City lost, 28-24, to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8, despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns on 30 of 41 passing.

The Jets are facing a three-game losing skid and have lost six of their last seven games. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who leads the team with 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns, has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a concussion.

The Chiefs are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 10 or more points at home, while the Jets are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by nine points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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