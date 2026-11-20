The latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Multiple games are featured on the Friday college football slate, including No. 16 Oregon vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET, Clemson vs. Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and New Mexico vs. Wyoming at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

Oregon is riding a three-game winning streak, which started with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents, while Michigan State has lost six of its last eight games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination.

Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Oregon vs. Michigan State prediction

Oregon is coming off a 31-7 win against Michigan in Week 11. Dylan Raiola, who took over for injured starter Dante Moore and regained the starting role after briefly losing it to Brock Thomas, threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 28 passing.

Michigan State was defeated by Washington, 21-14, last Saturday. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher threw the Spartans' only touchdown pass of the game, while tight end Carson Gulker scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Oregon is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by 18 points or more points on the road, while Michigan State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 17 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Clemson vs. Duke

Quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered a season-ending knee injury during Clemson's 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech last weekend. Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzina, who opened the season as the starter, each got playing time in Reynolds' absence as Pearman threw for six yards on 2 of 6 passing and Vizzina had 133 yards and one interception on 12 of 27 passing.

Duke was defeated by Miami, 36-25, in Week 11. Quarterback Walker Eget threw for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26 of 42 passing.

Duke is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by 13 or more points at home, while Clemson is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 12 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.