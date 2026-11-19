The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season will begin with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) and Houston Texans (3-6) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Colts won their first biannual game against the Texans at home in Week 3, while Houston had previously won both games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts vs. Texans prediction

The Colts broke a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 11 of 22 passing, while Jonathan Taylor recorded 83 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

The Texans are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 211 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 38 passing, connecting with Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and Dalton Schultz for scores.

The Texans are currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by 13 points or more at home, while the Colts are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 12 or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.