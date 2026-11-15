The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $40 bonus after they trade $40. Several notable games will be featured on the Sunday slate for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, including the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET, as well as the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) vs. the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS here to get a $40 bonus:

The Steelers defeated the Bengals, 30-27, in their prior Week 3 matchup and both teams have since gone 4-1, winning each of their last four games, respectively. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our ProphetX promo code review.

How to claim the ProphetX promo code

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Welcome Bonus Trade $40+, get $40 bonus Qualifying Action Make aggregate first-time trades of $40+ within 30 days of account approval. Maximum execution price of $0.80 per trade. Eligibility US resident physically located in a jurisdiction where ProphetX operates *Excludes NV Minimum Age 18+

*Incentive funds are awarded in three installments, non-withdrawable and expire after 45 days

Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See prophetx.co for additional terms and more information. Offer ends December 31, 2026, or when 50,000 participants have qualified, whichever occurs first, and is subject to modification or termination. Get started here with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers vs. Bengals prediction

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having the best season of his career, currently favored to win the 2026 NFL MVP award. Burrow has thrown for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on 219 of 296 passing in eight games.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has led the Steelers to a 6-2 record in his 22nd NFL season. Rodgers has thrown for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions on 175 of 288 passing in eight games.

The Bengals are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. 49ers prediction

The 49ers and Cowboys will renew a historic rivalry and showcase two of the NFL's most prolific passers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is also among the top 3 options for the 2026 NFL MVP award, having thrown for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on 163 of 236 passing.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters Sunday's game with 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 218 of 336 passing, which includes a season-best 335 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 34 passing in last week's win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win outright by five or more points at home, while the Cowboys are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.